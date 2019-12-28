Amber alert: Mom considered ‘armed and dangerous’ accused of kidnapping 3-year-old

(WAVE) - An amber alert has been issued in several California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties. NBC Los Angeles reports California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for Christina Lujan, 39, and her daughter Josephine, 3.
Police reported the girl was last seen with her mom, who should be considered armed and dangerous, on Friday just before 2 p.m. in Garden Grove, California.
The gold Ford Escape the two were seen in has California plates: 6ZPF343.
NBC reports Lujan is 5 5-feet 4-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may also have braces on her teeth.
Josephine is reported to be 3-feet 3-inches tall, 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen Friday wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and black boots.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call law enforcement immediately.
