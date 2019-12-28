Arrest made in homicide investigation in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a case where a 19-year-old died from a gunshot wound in Bowling Green, Ky. Friday night.
Nathanael M. Nevarez, 20, from Bowling Green has been charged with murder and burglary first degree.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, calls came in around 8:04 p.m. Friday to an apartment on the 2700 block of Torridge Avenue for a disturbance.
En route, officers were told that shots had been fired in that location. When the officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Holden Heath with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Heath was transported to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
Investigators determined that Nevarez was a suspect in the shooting. He was located inside of a home on the 600 block of Jackson Street. Nevarez was arrested on a parole warrant and brought to the station for questioning.
Detectives discovered that Nevarez forced his way into the apartment on Torridge Avenue and shot Heath.
Nevarez is booked at the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation is currently ongoing.
