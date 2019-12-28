Cards, Cats bowl game tickets still available for last-minute buyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re heading down to Nashville for the Music City Bowl or Charlotte for the Belk Bowl, it looks like you’ve got some favorable weather to look forward to. And if you still don’t have tickets, it looks like you still have a chance to grab those.
Who can forget the rain-soaked Kroger Field back in November for the Governor’s Cup? It appears that the gloomy weather is not something that either the Cards or the Cats will have to contend with this upcoming week.
Down in Nashville on Monday, it’s staying dry and relatively warm for the University of Louisville. For the University of Kentucky, it’s going to be even warmer in Charlotte on Tuesday.
As for tickets, if you haven’t gotten yours yet no need to worry, there’s still plenty.
On Saturday, TicketMaster has tickets for the Music City Bowl going for a minimum of 25 dollars. If you want those lower section seats, it’ll cost you around 80 dollars minimum per ticket.
The Belk Bowl in Charlotte have tickets going as low as 38 dollars as of Saturday morning.
For more information on the Music City Bowl and how to purchase tickets, click or tap here. To find out about the Belk Bowl and to purchase tickets for that game, click or tap here.
