Cards and Cats Preview Big Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day both UK and U of L fans circle on their calendars every year is finally upon us. The latest installment in the Battle for the Bluegrass tips off Saturday in Lexington between the third ranked Cards and the 19th ranked Cats. Since John Calipari took over at UK, the Cats have dominated the series. U of L has only beaten Kentucky twice since he arrived, and both of those wins were in the KFC Yum! Center. “This is a really good basketball team. Chris (Mack) has done a great job with his team. A veteran team. They run their stuff. Tell you what they really do is defend. They really guard and give you tough looks. And you’ve had teams scoring 40 against them. So, it will be a hard game for us. I don’t care where it’s played,” said UK head coach, John Calipari.