Cards and Cats Preview Big Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day both UK and U of L fans circle on their calendars every year is finally upon us. The latest installment in the Battle for the Bluegrass tips off Saturday in Lexington between the third ranked Cards and the 19th ranked Cats. Since John Calipari took over at UK, the Cats have dominated the series. U of L has only beaten Kentucky twice since he arrived, and both of those wins were in the KFC Yum! Center. “This is a really good basketball team. Chris (Mack) has done a great job with his team. A veteran team. They run their stuff. Tell you what they really do is defend. They really guard and give you tough looks. And you’ve had teams scoring 40 against them. So, it will be a hard game for us. I don’t care where it’s played,” said UK head coach, John Calipari.
U of L comes into this one on a roll. They’re 11-1 and are ranked third in the nation. UK is struggling. They’ve lost two straight and have fallen to 19th in the polls. The Cats are one of the worst shooting teams from three in the country. They rank 329th in the country from downtown, but the Cards are still planning on defending the perimeter regardless of the percentages. “We don’t change based on who we play. We’re going to try to keep the ball in front of us. Contest shots. Whether you’re a 50% three point shooter or a 25% shooter, the game the way we play defensively is to keep the ball in front of us. That’s a challenge against Kentucky,” said Mack.
Despite all of the hype around the game from the fan bases, both coaches are downplaying the significance of this game in the grand scheme of things. “The good news for us, and I keep say it, it’s December. It’s not a mission, make or break. I know people want to say this is it. It isn’t. It’s December. But, it’s just the next game for us. And I say this every year, unless you win, then it’s a huge game,” said Calipari. “If we’re up because we’re playing a certain team, then we’re not going to be a very consistent team. So, for us, the vibe everyday is high energy. It’s expected that you compete in our practices. But, to go outside and say there’s anything more, I’d be lying,” said Mack.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.