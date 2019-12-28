Fundraising run shows support for family that lost home, pets in a fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family that lost their entire home just days before Christmas had the help and support of community on Saturday, as a fundraising run was created to help rebuild what was lost.
Cynthia and Todd Heady home burned to the ground last Sunday. The structure was a complete loss and their three dogs could not be found and are believed to have died in the fire.
At Cherokee Park Saturday, around 100 people gathered to help the Heady family with monetary and gift donations to help restore some of the things lost in the fire. A monetary donation was collected to let runners race on the trails of the park.
The Heady family has been running with a racing community for around 20 years, and that community decided to organize something for the Heady’s to give back.
“You don’t know how much people you know are going to come together to help you out in those kind of things, and it’s just, like I said, unexpected and overwhelming," Todd Heady said.
A GoFundMe has been created for the Heady family. For more information and how you can donate, click or tap here.
