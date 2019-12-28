Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic scored in the lane with 6.8 seconds remaining to cap a wild finish and the Miami Heat improved the NBA’s best home record to 14-1 by defeating the Indiana Pacers 113-112. Jimmy Butler had 20 points for Miami and Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Aaron Holiday led Indiana with 17 points and the Pacers had seven players in double figures.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No. 14 Notre Dame closes another double-digit win season against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. The Fighting Irish are a year removed from appearing the College Football Playoff semifinals. They lost two games this season, but are trying to finish on a six-game winning streak. Iowa State lost four games this year by a total of 11 points to teams that finished in the final CFP rankings. The Cyclones are looking for a signature win against Notre Dame.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation into alleged violations of the school’s Title IX policy. The university released a statement saying it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to be a Title IX violation. A national law firm will conduct the investigation and Evansville will make a “fair and informed decision” on McCarty’s status. Earlier this season, McCarty guided the unranked Purple Aces to a stunning 67-64 upset of No. 1 Kentucky, his alma mater. He played for Kentucky's 1996 national championship squad.