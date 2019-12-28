KY Humane Society takes in two more horses from herd shot and killed in Eastern Kentucky

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society has received a pregnant mare and her yearling colt from the same herd where 20 horses were shot and killed on a strip mine near the Pike and Floyd County Line.
The two horses are currently recovering at KHS’ Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Ky. The mare has been placed on a special feeding regimen. The horses are both receiving medical treatment and assessment in order to make a full recovery.
Dumas Rescue, a local animal rescue group in Eastern Kentucky, collected the horses and has been assisting with the case from the beginning.
PREVIOUS STORY: Pregnant, young horses among 15 fatally shot in Eastern Kentucky
On December 17, fifteen horses at the time were found shot and killed on the strip-mining site. The Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE agency has teamed with some of its “concerned equine donors” to offer a $5,000 reward to help solve the crime
There are three horses believed to be still alive from the herd. Dumas Rescue will continue working the site investigating and capturing the remaining horses.
Back in October, KHS took in an emaciated horse named Willow from the same herd. She is currently recovering at Willow Hope Farm, which was named in her honor.
