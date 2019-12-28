Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a murder charge in the retrial of a Kentucky man previously convicted in the death of his girlfriend. The Courier Journal reports a prosecutor moved to dismiss Norman Graham's charge last week, partly because the woman's family said they didn't want to relive the events in another trial. Graham was initially tried in the death of Janice Kay Williams in 1981, and was freed by a deadlocked jury. Years later, authorities said new evidence came to light and Graham was again tried. He was found guilty and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was later granted another trial after evidence implicated another man.