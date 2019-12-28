LMPD investigating early morning shooting in the Highlands neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting on the intersection of East Broadway and Rubel Avenue.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 3:40 a.m. on the report of a shooting.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed that the male, in his 20s, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told officers that he had allegedly been shot while driving his vehicle. The victim then wrecked his car into several other cars parked on Rubel Avenue and was transported to University Hospital.
There are no arrests at this time and investigation is currently ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.