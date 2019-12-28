UPDATE: One dead, two injured after shooting incident in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old male has died after a shooting Saturday morning in New Albany.
Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department confirmed that JaCory Long from New Albany has died from injuries sustained from the shooting.
According to police, calls came in around 4:34 a.m. for a reported shooting on the 1600 block of Bono Road. Once police arrived, they found one adult male that was conscious, but injured due to a gunshot wound.
Upon further investigation, another male was found in a semi-conscious condition and was also transported to University Hospital. A third male had been sent to Baptist Floyd Hospital and was later transported to University Hospital for additional care.
The two other individuals conditions are unknown at the moment, but both are expected to survive.
“New Albany is a safe community that rarely experiences violence of this type," Chief Bailey said. “Our team will work diligently to get to the bottom of what happened and will ensure all bad actors involved are held accountable.”
Investigators are speaking with witnesses and persons involved to determine what happened. No motives or speculation has been released and investigation is currently ongoing.
