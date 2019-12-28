Police, FBI investigating armed robbery in Madison, Indiana bank

Police, FBI investigating armed robbery in Madison, Indiana bank
The Madison Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are currently looking for the identity of a man who robbed a bank in Madison, Indiana Saturday morning. (Source: City of Madison Police Department - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt | December 28, 2019 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 4:38 PM

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The Madison Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are currently looking for the identity of a man who robbed a bank in Madison, Indiana Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect robbed the Business & Industrial Federal Credit Union around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. The male suspect was described as around six foot tall with a stocky, heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harris at 812-534-4407.

