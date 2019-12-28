Police, FBI investigating armed robbery in Madison, Indiana bank

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The Madison Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are currently looking for the identity of a man who robbed a bank in Madison, Indiana Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post, the suspect robbed the Business & Industrial Federal Credit Union around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. The male suspect was described as around six foot tall with a stocky, heavy build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harris at 812-534-4407.
