Shepherdsville mom facing criminal charge for leaving child in car that man stole, leading police on chase in December

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mother is facing a criminal charge, accused of leaving her child in her unlocked car on Dec. 17 before a suspect reportedly stole the vehicle with the child inside and lead police on a high-speed chase.
When Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin spoke on the day of the incident, he reported that Kayla Simpers, 32, called police to report her car stolen with her daughter inside of it on Adam Shepherd Parkway around 9:15 a.m.
Simpers told WAVE 3 News she left her daughter in that unlocked car while running an errand in a UPS Store.
She is cited on a count of 2nd-degree wanton endangerment.
The suspect, Joshua Reynolds, 22, reportedly wrecked the car in Jefferson County on the outer loop on I-65 Northbound. He was taken into custody around 9:26 a.m. and faces several charges including wanton endangerment and kidnapping.
