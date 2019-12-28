Three injured and transported to hospital after shooting in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident that has left three people in the hospital.
According to Chief Todd Bailey, calls came in around 4:34 a.m. for a reported shooting on the 1600 block of Bono Road. Once police arrived, they found one adult male that was conscious, but injured due to a gunshot wound.
The male has been transported to University Hospital in Louisville, the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.
Upon further investigation, another male was found in a semi-conscious condition and was also transported to University Hospital. A third male had been sent to Baptist Floyd Hospital and was later transported to University Hospital for additional care.
All three individuals suffered from gunshot wounds and their conditions are currently unknown.
“New Albany is a safe community that rarely experiences violence of this type," Chief Bailey said. “Our team will work diligently to get to the bottom of what happened and will ensure all bad actors involved are held accountable.”
Investigation is currently ongoing and no other details are available at this time.
