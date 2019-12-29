Billy Reed: Cold shooting keeps Cards from earning big-game stripes

In 39 minutes, Nwora scored eight points (he was averaging 21.2) by shooting blanks. He was two for 10 on all field-goal attempts, one for six from beyond the three-point stripe, and three of six from the free-throw stripe. That’s horrible for a guy who was being touted as the College Player of the Year and the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft. If he reaches those lofty goals, it won’t have anything to do with what he did – or, to be more accurate, didn’t do – in Rupp Arena.