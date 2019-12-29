Billy Reed: Cold shooting keeps Cards from earning big-game stripes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They came to Rupp Arena expecting a basketball game, but doggone if they didn’t get Stripes II, the sequel to comedian Bill Murray’s hit movie from 1981. The difference was that this one wasn’t about the stripes Army guys wear on their shirts; it was about the stripes painted on the floor – the free-throw stripes, the three-point-shot stripes, and even the coaching-box stripes.
Murray, whose son Luke is an assistant to Louisville coach Chris Mack, watched the production from a front-row seat behind the UofL bench. When it was over, when Kentucky had danced off the floor with a 78-70 victory, Murray didn’t need the Big Blue diehards in the crowd of 23,000 to remind him that the sequel was a bomb never to be seen again.
Here’s why:
The Cards shot 26 percent from beyond the three-point stripe – that’s seven of 27 – to the Cats’ 47 percent (seven of 15), and 45 percent (nine of 20) from the free-throw stripe to the Cats’ 84 percent (21 of 25). UK’s Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to make eight of eight. Before every free throw, Quickley closed his eyes, as if practicing some form of transcendental meditation.
Calipari crossed the coaching-box stripe and was hit with a technical that gave the Cards three points. But it made no difference in such a close game. Every time a team had the lead and seemed ready for a knockout, the other came back to take control.
The last tie came at 70-70 on a Steven Enoch hook shot with 43 seconds left in overtime. While Ryan McMahon, Dwayne Sutton, and Jordan Nwora were finding creative ways to give the ball away, the Cats made an 8-0 closing run on two Nick Richards free throws, two Quickley free throws, two Tyrese Maxey free throws, and an Ashton Hagans steal and dunk with 0:03 to go.
The sequel included some interesting role reversal. UK’s Maxey, who had made one of 16 three-point attempts in UK’s previous four games, went four of five from behind the arc on the way to scoring a career-high and game-high 27 points. You could see he earned his stripes when UK needed him as much as UofL needs Nwora, who was missing in action most of the afternoon.
In 39 minutes, Nwora scored eight points (he was averaging 21.2) by shooting blanks. He was two for 10 on all field-goal attempts, one for six from beyond the three-point stripe, and three of six from the free-throw stripe. That’s horrible for a guy who was being touted as the College Player of the Year and the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft. If he reaches those lofty goals, it won’t have anything to do with what he did – or, to be more accurate, didn’t do – in Rupp Arena.
If a basketball team really was run like it was in the Army, Nwora would have been demoted on the spot and assigned to scrub the garbage cans when the team got back to Billy Minardi Hall. After that, he would have been ordered to do 100 pushups.
It wasn’t a pretty game, but at least UK played better than it did in back-to-back losses to Utah and Ohio State. But just as the UofL football team played its worst game of the year against UK at Kroger Field, so did the basketball team, which came into the game with only a loss to Texas Tech in New York and the nation’s No. 3 ranking, play worse than Mack probably thought it could.
Besides Maxey, UK got excellent play from Richards (13 points, 10 rebounds), Hagans (eight points, five rebounds, eight assists), and Quickley (18 points, three assists). For UofL, the guys who did the most to make up for Nwora’s absence were Enoch (18 points, five rebounds), Malik Williams (nine points, seven rebounds), Sutton (14 points, 10 rebounds), and Luke Kimble (12 points, four assists, and two three-pointers off the bench).
Writer Kyle Tucker gave Richards credit for a unique triple-double: 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 fouls drawn. That merits a medal, if you ask me.
Interestingly enough, the original Stripes was built around a character from Louisville. Many scenes were filmed in the city’s downtown or at nearby Fort Knox. It was prominent in a great run of Murray comedies that also included Meatballs and Caddyshack.
Where each team goes now is unclear. Both will hang around the Top 20 most of the season. But neither gave their fans any reason to hope for even a Final Four berth, much less a national championship, unless they can find more offense to complement their defensive prowess. For UK, maybe this was a turn-around game. As for UofL, maybe Stripes II will be revived if Murray’s son can help Mack find some Army-style togetherness and toughness.
Oh, yeah. There were some other stripes that ought to be mentioned – the one on the officials’ shirts. I thought the referees were inconsistent on both sides. It didn’t really affect the outcome of the game, but both fan bases and the CBS audience deserved better. It was almost as annoying as analyst Bill Raftery continuing to use the term “dribble drive.”
Bill, it’s a redundancy. Unless you can show me how to drive without dribbling, just stop it or CBS will have to take away your analyst stripes. I hope Bill Murray will support me on this matter of national interest.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter and regular contributor of sports columns to WAVE3.com. Contact him at billyreedcolumns@gmail.com.
