19 Cats hold off #3 Cards 78-70 in overtime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Nick Richards scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and freshman Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 27 points as #19 UK beat #3 UofL in overtime on Saturday in Rupp Arena.
Maxey scored 13 first half points as the Cats built a 32-24 halftime cushion and they extended the lead to 38-26 on an Immanuel Quickley three-pointer with just 17 minutest left.
The Cards reponded with a 10-1 run to get within 41-40 on a Fresh Kimble three.
They took the lead at 46-45 when Steven Enoch hit a triple with 9:31 left.
Maxey gave the Cats a 61-59 lead with 29.5 seconds left and then Kimble answered with a reverse with 10.6 seconds on the clock to tie it.
UK had the final possession of regulation, Maxey missed and Keion Brooks saw his follow attempt circle the rim before dropping out.
In overtime, the Cards went up 68-65 on a Jordan Nwora three. UofL’s leading scorer was just 2-10 from the field.
Richards answered with a basket and a foul. The free throw tied it and then he scored again, followed by two more free throws. The Cats scored the final eight points for the final margin.
Richards finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Quickley scored 18.
Enoch led UofL with 18. Dwayne Sutton added 14 and 10 rebounds. Kimble finished with 12.
UK hit 21-25 free throws, while the Cards were just 9-20 from the line. They entered the game shooting 75% for the season.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Richards said. “We were emotional from warm-ups and we felt the energy from the crowd. You can just tell we were ready for this game.”
The Cats improve to 9-3 and host Missouri on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Cards fall to 11-2 and get back to ACC play on Saturday hosting Florida State at 2 p.m. They are 2-0 in league play.
Kentucky leads the all-time series 37-16 and the Cards have not won in Lexington since 2008.
