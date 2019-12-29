CAUGHT ON CAM: Kentucky Vape Shop robbed, suspects steal thousands in products and cash

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - Club Vape on North Bend Road in Hebron, Ky. closes at 9 p.m. most weeknights, and usually its locked doors stay shut.
Not so on Friday morning, when around 2:45 a.m. two masked suspects broke in.
Surveillance video shows they were wearing dark colors, masks and gloves.
Once inside, they picked up anything and everything they could get their hands on, including the cash drawer.
“They got away with a few different devices, probably around $2,000 worth of product and cash completely,” Club Vape Owner Jesse George told FOX19 NOW.
The suspects didn’t spend much time in the store before making their get away, according to George, in a yellow car.
“They were only in the store for about a minute and a half, so very quick,” George said.
He adds when his employees arrived to the shop to open it for the day, that’s when they noticed something was off.
“Shocked," George said of how he responded to the news. “I just needed to get here as quickly as possibly. We have three other locations, so I just wanted to make sure I got here and got it taken care of.”
George explains he has already replaced the products that were stolen, and a new cash drawer has been ordered.
He also says he's never experienced anything like this at his shop before.
“This is the first time, so it’s scary to us,” George said.
He’s offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
If you have any information that could help the Boone County Sheriff’s Office find these suspects, you’re urge to contact them.
