Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating a fatal dirt bike accident that has killed a 5-year-old child.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, responders received calls to an accident that happened near the 12000 block of West 525 South in Bartholomew County.
Investigations revealed that a 5-year-old male from Columbus, Indiana had been riding a dirt bike on family property. While attempting to drive the dirt bike up a hill, the child lost control of the vehicle, causing the dirt bike to hit a tree. Family at the scene rendered aid and transported the child to the Southwest Fire Department in Ogilville for medical assistance.
The child was unresponsive and transported to Riley Children’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The 5-year-old was wearing a helmet and other protective safety equipment while riding according to initial investigation.
