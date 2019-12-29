1 dead in head-on crash on Seventh Street in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Algonquin neighborhood.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. near Seventh Street and Jordan Avenue.
Police say two vehicles hit each other head on. One individual died at the scene. Another person inside the other car received severe injuries, and was rushed to University of Louisville hospital in critical condition.
The names of those involved have not been released.
Authorities are working to determine the cause of the collision and direction of travel for each vehicle.
Police have closed Seventh Street, near Jordan Avenue, in both directions while they investigate the crash.
