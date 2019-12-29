Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jrue Holiday added 20, and the suddenly resurgent New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 120-98 for their third straight victory. JJ Redick scored 15 and Lonzo Ball 13, hitting four of eight 3-point shots as he continues to gain comfort with his new shooting motion this season. Derrick Favors added 10 points and 16 rebounds as New Orleans won for the fourth time in five games after having lost a franchise-record 13 straight before that. Aaron Holiday scored 25 points and T.J. Warren 20 for the Pacers.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ian Books threw for 247 yards and one touchdown to lead 14th-ranked Notre Dame to a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run and finished with 135 yards rushing. Game MVP Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and one TD. Brock Purdy threw for 222 yards without an interception for Iowa State. The sophomore quarterback was unable to get the Cyclones in the end zone, though, after throwing for 27 touchdowns during the regular season. The Fighting Irish finished the season on a six-game winning streak a year removed from an appearance in the CFP national semifinals.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting to help propel Purdue to a 97-62 romp over Central Michigan.Stefanovic, a sophomore guard, hit 8 of 13 shots and delivered five assists. Trevion Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Boilermakers (8-5). Eric Hunter Jr. contributed 16 points and six assists. Matt Haarms and Isaiah Thompson each scored 11 for Purdue.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrik Smits scored 16 points off the bench to lead 12th-ranked Butler to a 67-36 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe. Bryce Nze had 10 points and seven rebounds and Sean McDermott scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-1), who have won three in a row.