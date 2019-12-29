Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An electric car-sharing service that debuted in Indianapolis in 2015 is pulling the plug on its network of rechargeable cars after residents failed to embrace the vehicles. Blue Indy said it will end its collaboration with the city of Indianapolis on May 21, citing the service's failure to become “economically viable.” When Bolloré Logistics launched Blue Indy in Indiana's capital in September 2015, the Paris-based company predicted it would be operating profitably by 2020, with at least 15,000 members. But as of August, Blue Indy had just 3,000 active members, a fifth of the total it had projected it needed for profitability.