Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA SPENDING-ENVIRONMENT
Report: Indiana environmental agency budget loses $35M
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A report has found that funding for the Indiana agency that oversees hazardous spills and the safety of water and air has been decreasing over the last decade. The Environmental Integrity Project's report also concluded that the $35 million loss in funding for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management happened even as the state government's spending budget increased. Tim Maloney, senior policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, says the state's economy may be negatively affected if environmental issues go unaddressed.
INDIANAPOLIS CAR-SHARING
Indianapolis electric car-sharing service pulls the plug
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An electric car-sharing service that debuted in Indianapolis in 2015 is pulling the plug on its network of rechargeable cars after residents failed to embrace the vehicles. Blue Indy said it will end its collaboration with the city of Indianapolis on May 21, citing the service's failure to become “economically viable.” When Bolloré Logistics launched Blue Indy in Indiana's capital in September 2015, the Paris-based company predicted it would be operating profitably by 2020, with at least 15,000 members. But as of August, Blue Indy had just 3,000 active members, a fifth of the total it had projected it needed for profitability.
IPL-COAL POWER
Indiana utility to retire 2 of 4 remaining coal-fired units
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis utility that operates a large southwestern Indiana power plant environmentalists call a “super polluter” plans to retire two of the station’s four coal-fired units by 2023. Indianapolis Power & Light Co. officials outlined their plans for the Petersburg Generating Station as part of a 20-year power generation strategy plan all electric utilities are required to file every three years. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the massive station has long run afoul of environmental regulations. It's racked up more than a dozen environmental violations in the past five years for pollution emissions.
INDIANAPOLIS POLICE SHOOTING
Man badly wounded in Indianapolis police shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say officers shot a man after he refused orders to drop a rifle. A city police department spokeswoman says the wounded man was taken to a hospital in critical condition while a juvenile with him wasn’t wounded in the shooting about 3 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened on the city’s south side as officers were searching for two males reportedly involved in an attempted carjacking. Officers spotted the man and juvenile walking along a road about a half mile away, with the man seen carrying a rifle. No officers were injured.
PULASKI COUNTY COURTHOUSE
Northern Indiana county eyes saving 125-year-old courthouse
WINAMAC, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county's 125-year-old courthouse will be saved from demolition and renovated as part of a $6 million preservation project. Pulaski County officials had announced plans in 2018 to tear down the building in the county seat of Winamac. But the Pharos-Tribune reports that county officials recently approved a renovation plan. The 1894 courthouse was built of Indiana limestone in the Romanesque revival architectural style. It will be renovated and the Pulaski County Circuit Court and its judge’s chambers will be moved to the county justice center. The county council still must fund the renovation.
PENCE HOMETOWN-DEMOCRATS
Democrats taking council control in Pence's Indiana hometown
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Democrats will enter 2020 with a City Council majority in Republican Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana hometown for the first time since the 1980s after a recount confirmed a candidate’s one-vote victory margin. Democrats captured their 4-3 Columbus City Council majority in November’s election as they defeated two Republican incumbents, including Democrat Jerone Wood’s 260-259 win over Republican Councilman Dascal Bunch. A recount requested by Bunch was completed Dec. 13 and didn’t change those results. Wood says the Democratic council majority is “a change in a good direction” for Columbus. The city's Republican mayor was unopposed for reelection.
EXPUNGEMENT GUN RIGHTS
Opinion says Indiana gun rights restored after expungements
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana attorney general’s office says residents who’ve had felony convictions expunged from their criminal records are eligible, in most circumstances, to again buy and obtain a license to carry guns. The opinion issued by the office this month says neither state nor federal law limits gun ownership or possession by former felons who have their civil rights restored through expungement. The opinion responded to a question from an Indiana State Police lawyer about the gun rights of people who’ve had criminal charges removed from their records by a judge several years after those convictions.
TAMPERED IV-SENTENCE
Indiana woman gets 7 years for tampering with her son's IV
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for injecting fecal matter into her teenage son's IV line while he was hospitalized for leukemia. Forty-four-year-old Tiffany Alberts of Wolcott was also sentenced Thursday by a Marion County judge to five years of probation. She was convicted of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery during a September bench trial. Court documents say staff at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis contacted police in November 2016 after the then-15-year-old boy developed several infections. Alberts admitted to police that she had injected feces into her son's IV.