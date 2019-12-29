Police in Glasgow looking for suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

GLASGOW, Ky. (WAVE) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a Walmart shoplifting investigation.
According to a post on Facebook, surveillance footage has captured multiple suspects in a Glasgow Walmart store on December 19 around 9:30 p.m. The photos from security cameras showed the suspects shoplifting in the store.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-6165 or (270) 651-5151.
