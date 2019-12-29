Police in Glasgow looking for suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Police in Glasgow looking for suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
The photos from security cameras showed the suspects shoplifting in the store. (Source: Glasgow Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt | December 29, 2019 at 9:49 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 9:49 AM

GLASGOW, Ky. (WAVE) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a Walmart shoplifting investigation.

According to a post on Facebook, surveillance footage has captured multiple suspects in a Glasgow Walmart store on December 19 around 9:30 p.m. The photos from security cameras showed the suspects shoplifting in the store.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-6165 or (270) 651-5151.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.