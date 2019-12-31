Armed robbery suspect accused of cutting clerk and stealing her car in Columbus apprehended

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – An Indiana man was arrested after he allegedly took a gas station clerk's car during a robbery in Columbus and led police on a chase.
It happened Saturday around 4:20 a.m. at a GetGo gas station south of Columbus.
The Columbus Police Department reports Josey Keesling, 29, grabbed a clerk outside of the gas station and cut her with a knife while taking her car keys. He then allegedly took the clerk’s car and left.
A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the clerk’s car on I-65 and tried to pull the man over, but he didn’t stop. He was later arrested further down the interstate.
