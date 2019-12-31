Billy Reed: Satterfield’s UofL turnaround worthy of a Nashville party

(WAVE) - Smiling so hugely it looked as if his face might crack, Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield told a national TV audience that his team would celebrate its 38-28 victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl by spending the night in Nashville instead of immediately returning to Louisville.
Presumably, the team will be on the road by the time Kentucky and Virginia Tech kick it off at noon in Tuesday’s Belk Bowl in Charlotte. But some of the fans probably will linger to see if the Wildcats are the same team that humiliated the Cards 45-13 in the final regular-season game at Kroger Field.
Whatever Satterfield and his staff did between UK and Mississippi State, it should be bottled and kept for future usage. The Cardinals were an entirely different team against Cowbell University. Heck, they actually showed that they do, indeed, know how to tackle, holding MSU to 145 yards rushing, which is about a zillion fewer than UK gained against them.
In fact, the Cards dominated every phase of the game, including total yards (511 to 342), passing yards (312 to 221), and rushing yards (199 to 145). The Bulldogs simply had no answer for Cards’ quarterback Micale Jackson, running back Javian Hawkins, or wideout Tutu Atwell, who had nine catches and a touchdown pass.
Actually, Atwell seemed destined to be a candidate for the goat’s role. After the Cards took the opening kickoff and zipped 96 yards toward what seemed to be an inevitable touchdown, Atwell fumbled it away to the Cowbells, who zipped right back up the field for a 7-0 lead that grew to 14-0 with 10:19 left in the second quarter.
Right here, Cardinals fans probably would have booed Dolly Parton, even if she showed up wearing red. But the Cards got it back to 14-10 at halftime and then exploded into a 31-14 lead with 13:52 remaining in the game. During this run, MSU was helpless and hapless. It was clear which was the better team.
So a team that went 2-10 last season and 0-8 in the ACC ends up at 8-5 and 5-3 in the league. That’s a turnaround of historic proportions, in case you were wondering. Of the five losses, two were givens (Notre Dame and Clemson), one was respectable (at Florida State), and two were lousy (Miami and UK).
In his first season in Louisville, Satterfield restored the respectability that was lost during Bobby Petrino’s dismal final season. It promises to get better if he and his staff recruit as well as they teach and motivate. And the lopsided victory over Mississippi State provided the ACC with a modicum of respect against its neighbors from the mighty SEC.
When Satterfield was hired from Appalachian State, his alma mater, most Cardinal fans took a wait-and-see attitude. But with each passing game, new believers jumped on the Satterfield bandwagon. Then came the ugly loss to UK and new questions, most of which were answered decisively against Mississippi State.
Named the ACC’s Coach of the Year before the bowl game, Satterfield now becomes one of the game’s hottest coaching properties. Over the next few months, his name will be mentioned in connection with several jobs. But I think he’ll be around until the Cards make the ACC championship game or North Carolina comes after him hard, whichever comes first. Much as he may like Louisville, he’s Carolina to his core.
It would have been fitting if Cardinal fans had sung “The Tennessee Waltz” instead of “My Old Kentucky Home” after the game. For one thing, the game, if not quite a waltz, was a showcase for Satterfield’s philosophy. Second, “The Tennessee Waltz” was co-written by Louisvillian Pee Wee King and partner Redd Stewart.
You need to know stuff like that if you’re a guy from Tobacco Road coaching in Louisville.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter and regular contributor of sports columns to WAVE3.com. Contact him at billyreedcolumns@gmail.com.
