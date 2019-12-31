Bowden leads Cats to 37-30 Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech

(WAVE) - Lynn Bowden made the most of his final appearance in a UK uniform. The Cats wide receiver turned quarterback rushed for 233 yards and two scores and threw the game-winning touchdown pass with :15 seconds remaining in a 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I kinda just went over there to coaches and said, will you at least just take a shot? I was begging them,” Bowden said.
Josh Ali hauled in that winning pass.
“I’m happy I get to win a game for my team. It wasn’t just me. Everything happened at the end, but we stayed strong. We kept going,” Ali said.
Bowden carried the ball 34 times for 233 yards and two scores and completed six of his 12 passes for 73 yards with the touchdown and an interception.
“Everything he does he competes,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “He cares about his teammates, and you can’t ever count him out.”
Bowden took over as the Cats starting quarterback in the last eight games and finished the season with 1,468 yards rushing, the second most in a single season in UK history. Only Moe Williams and his 1,600 yards in 1995 top Bowden’s output.
He also ended the season as the Cats leading receiver with 30 catches.
The Cats finish 2019 8-5. It’s just the third time in school history that that have won bowl games in back-to-back seasons.
