Charlie Jenkins, ‘The Voice of Southern Indiana Sports’, dies at 80

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Charlie Jenkins, a 54 year high school sports broadcaster and radio station operator died on Monday from complications due to Parkinson’s Disease.
Jenkins, born on September 5, 1939, was an avid Indiana sports fan. He was well known as a play-by-play sports broadcaster of Southern Indiana sports on WXVW 1450 AM, a station he managed and eventually took ownership of. He later broadcast on WKJK 1080 AM and also worked at WHAS 840 AM.
Dubbed as “The Voice of Southern Indiana Sports”, his work earned him a coveted Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame award in 1999. He also earned the Kentuckiana Media Association’s Bob Scherer Lifetime of Service Award in 2005, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle, Indiana in 2009, as well as receiving the John H Minta Tourism award in 2011 and the NTSPY High School Radio Broadcaster award in 2015.
Jenkins coined the catchphrase, “Southern Indiana is the Sunny Side of Louisville." He retired in 2011 from Clear Channel Radio and later wrote a book about the history of Providence High School basketball with co-author Ray Day titled “A Pioneering Spirit".
Visitation for friends and family will be on Sunday, January 5 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kraft Funeral Service on Charlestown Road in New Albany. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New Albany.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Providence High School Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund at Our Lady of Providence High School.
