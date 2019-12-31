Doo Wop Shop hopes real guitar hero can help find and catch instrument thief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Doo Wop Shop on Bardstown Road hopes that surveillance video can lead to an arrest of a man that stole a guitar from the shop Monday morning.
The music store posted a video on Facebook that shows a man in a hoodie sit down as if attempting to try out the guitar, and then walk out the door with the instrument without paying.
The store’s owner, Billie Himbaugh, told WAVE 3 News the theft happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday, when the suspect “played a guitar, played another guitar, went to the bathroom, looked around [and] took off out the front door with it."
Himbaugh said one of his customers told him what the man had done.
“One of our customers came in and said, ‘I think that guy just stole that guitar,’" Himbaugh said. "So, I ran out the front door. He had already run around the corner and had a guy waiting for him. He jumped in a SUV and they took off.”
The video’s been shared hundreds of times on Facebook by customers and fans of the store.
“Something like this happens, and there’s a big outpouring, it lets you know," he said. "Like, the day-to-day we see our customers and help our customers, but when there’s a giant explosion of outpouring, it makes you feel good.”
The guitar was listed as an LTD MH1000 with a serial number IW18121648. Himbaugh is asking anyone that sees this guitar not to purchase it and to contact LMPD. A spokesman for LMPD told WAVE 3 News a police report was filed nearly 90 minutes after the incident took place.
As of Tuesday, officers have not made an arrest and are looking for an unknown suspect.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.