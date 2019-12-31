Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich believes this season's second-half struggles could make the Colts a better team in 2020. At least that's the hope. After rebounding from Andrew Luck's stunning retirement announcement in August with a 5-2 start, Indy lost seven of its last nine to miss the playoffs for the second time in three years. The Colts had to contend with a flurry of injuries, poor special teams play, four losses by four or fewer points and second-half struggles by Jacoby Brissett. But Reich says he's encouraged by how his players fought through the adversity.