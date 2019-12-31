I-64 death displays danger first responders, roadside assistance workers face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The death of an LMPD wrecker driver on I-64 is a reminder of dangerous being on the side of the road can be.
Police responding to the scene Tuesday noted that while the death wasn’t caused by another car hitting the victim, Larry Kizer, those dangers should remain on drivers’ minds.
"In this instance, it doesn't appear that any other operators were involved, but to anybody out there driving during the holidays, if you see a first responder on the side of the road, if you see a tow truck, if you see a bus, I don't care what it is, slow down, get over a lane," Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said.
Metro Roadside Assistance owner Christopher DeMarsh couldn't agree more. He said in the past week, he's had some close calls himself.
"It's the danger of the job you have to deal with," DeMarsh said. "You just hope you don't get hit."
Just a couple of days ago on I-65 at 5 a.m., his heart was racing.
"I was laying on the ground jacking a vehicle up with a flat tire," DeMarsh said. "I had cars speeding past me in the slow lane. They weren't moving over, paying any attention at all and I had all my lights going."
DeMarsh said he can only use yellow lights. He adds he wants state legislation passed to allow people providing roadside assistance to use rear blue lights so people will pay more attention to them.
He added that drivers should move over if they see any lights on the side of the road, even if those lights aren’t blue and red.
"It claims a lot of lives in this industry every year," DeMarsh said. "We have families too. We have to work on the side of the road too. So, if you see yellow lights up ahead, try to move over."
DeMarsh also warned people to never text and drive.
