JCPS custodian reassigned following allegations of inappropriate behavior

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS custodian has been reassigned from an elementary school following allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a juvenile.
JCPS confirmed the employee worked as a custodian at Hite Elementary School, and that the district is investigating him. It also transferred him to the C.B. Young Service Center, where he’s not going to have any contact with children, a district spokesperson said.
Mount Washington police told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters it is investigating the same employee based on a Facebook post that alleges the man was engaging in sexual conversations with a juvenile. Mount Washington police said the investigation is preliminary at the moment, as it tries to find out if any crime was committed and where. Police said no charges have been filed.
JCPS said it could not confirm the reason for the transfer because it is an employee matter and because he has not been arrested.
WAVE 3 News confirmed the employee also has worked at Crums Lane Elementary, Moore and Fern Creek High schools. The district said it hasn’t received a formal complaint about him before, and he’s had no previous investigations. The district also said all employees go through a background check. WAVE 3 News did not find any previous arrests.
WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of the email sent to parents over the weekend by Hite Elementary School Principal Sheridan Barnett, which explained the employee has been transferred. The letter did not explain the allegations.
"I am following due process and legal guidelines while ensuring the safety of our children and staff," Barnett wrote.
This story will be updated.
