LMPD wrecker driver killed on I-64 identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police Department wrecker driver died while attempting to tow an abandoned vehicle along a busy stretch of Interstate 64.
The accident was reported in the westbound lanes of I-64, near Cannons Lane, around 9:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said.
Tuesday afternoon, that wrecker driver was identified as 52-year-old Larry Kizer.
Kizer was attempting to tow an abandoned F-150 pickup truck. Washington said when he hooked up the vehicle, “something went wrong.”
Kizer got trapped under his vehicle and died from his injures.
“Nobody else was involved,” Washington said. “We just ask for everybody’s support as we deal with this.”
The loss is tough on the LMPD family. Kizer was not a police officer. He was a civilian, a city employee. But, the wrecker drivers work closely with police. It’s another loss for the department right around the holidays. It was just last year, Christmas Eve, when Louisville Metro Police Det. Deidre Mengedoht was killed in a fiery crash during a traffic stop on I-64.
“Today is the day a year ago we laid Deidre Mengedoht to rest,” Washington said. “You never forget that. Just ask everyone out there to ... don’t ever not call somebody to tell them you love them because you think you will have another chance to do it later.”
Kizer was a long-time city employee. As far as the F-150 that was abandoned, it’s not clear who it belongs to or how long it had been on the side of the road.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit and Public Integrity Unit are investigating.
Traffic was shut down on the interstate until 1 p.m.
