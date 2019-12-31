Louisville Metro Juvenile Justice Center closes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last day of 2019 brought the closing of the Louisville Metro Youth Detention Center.
Budget cuts brought on by increased pension costs are to blame.
A plan announced in September had the state taking custody of the Metro's juvenile offenders.
Under that plan, juveniles ordered detained by the courts were to be moved away from their families to a state facility almost two hours away in Adair County.
Others were to be temporarily held at the Audubon Youth Development Center on La Grange Road in eastern Jefferson County.
In early December, city officials were still working out details with the state.
At the time, 26 juveniles were reportedly in LMYDC and about twice that many were under supervision.
Attempts to contact the director of the Metro Youth Detention Center on Tuesday were not successful.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was not available for comment.
On an average day, the Metro Juvenile Detention Center housed about 40 offenders.
Calls and emails to the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice were not returned.
