Man charged with murder, DUI in fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder and driving under the influence following a crash that killed another person.
Joseph Luckett, 43, was driving southbound on South Seventh Street when his vehicle crashed into another vehicle going northbound around 6:10 p.m. on Dec. 28. According to an arrest slip, both vehicles rotated counterclockwise due to the impact.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was extracted and pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.
Luckett was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Luckett’s hospital blood draw read .164.
