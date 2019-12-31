Study: Holiday stress could lead to spike in heart attacks

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - If you've had heart problems before, studies show you're even more likely to experience a heart attack during the next couple weeks.
Heart attack numbers have been shown to spike during the holidays. Whether it’s the decadent meals, higher stress levels, or increased alcohol consumption, studies from both Australia and the United States show holiday heart problems are common.
The time between Christmas and a week after the new year, doctors say it's important to keep that in mind. Interventional cardiologist Dr. Ibrahim Fahsah says he's seen it himself; during the holidays the cardiology wing at Norton Healthcare is a little busier.
There are a few working theories as to why that may be the case. One of which is that people are just unwilling, or unable to go to the doctor during busy holiday plans, which just leads to putting off important medical attention.
"We see that a lot actually, the next day after the holiday,” said Fahsah. “Patients show up with late presentation of a heart attack, ignoring this as just indigestion, or from gathering, from stress, but that definitely could be the symptoms of a heart attack."
If it's chest pain, heart palpitations, or fatigue, Dr. Fahsah has an easy tip to remember if experiencing these symptoms: don’t ignore them.
Some of the symptoms of a heart attack include:
- Chest discomfort with heaviness, pressure, aching, burning, fullness or squeezing pain
- Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, left shoulder, neck, back, throat, jaw or stomach
- Shortness of breath
- Sudden fatigue, weakness or lightheadedness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Cold sweat or perspiration
- Unexplained anxiety
- Heart palpitations or increased heart rate
