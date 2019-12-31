WAVE 3 News is getting a dog! Please nominate a name!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is teaming up with Canine Companions for Independence.
Soon, you will be able to watch on WAVE 3 News Sunrise what it takes to raise one of these incredible dogs from the oldest service dog agency in the country, to assist a person with a disability to live independently.
But first, we need your help to name our dog. Please vote here.
(You’ll notice all of the names begin with the letter W. That’s because Canine Companions for Independence requires all of the puppies born to a litter have a name that starts with the same letter because it makes things easier for them.)
Once the dog turns eight weeks old, he/she will be matched with a Kentucky puppy raiser who over the course of a year-and-a-half will teach the dog important commands, how to behave in public and socialize. The dog will be joining us frequently at the WAVE 3 News studios, and at many community events, such as the Kentucky State Fair, where you can meet the dog in person.
When the dog turns a year-and-a-half, it will go to the Canine Companions for Independence facility in Ohio, where, for six months, it will complete its training before being matched with a person.
All of us at WAVE 3 News are excited to share this journey with you, as we feel it’s a “Paws-itively WAVE” endeavor.
