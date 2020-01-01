At big parties and family friendly events, Louisvillians ring in the new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summing up 2019 in just three words is tough for 13-year-old Anna McDowell.
“Horrible. Disastrous. Could have been a lot better,” Anna said. “2020 is going to be a new year!”
Time to leave behind the troubles of 2019, Anna spent the last night of the year with friends Mya and Olivia at Main Event.
“We’re just bowling to have a fun night on New Year’s Eve,” Olivia said.
With bowling, gravity ropes, and arcade games, the entertainment venue is open late on New Year’s Eve, so it is a popular spot for families who want to spend the holiday together far from the bar scene.
“I feel like it’s a safe place, they can have fun and enjoy it,” parent Deanna Horvath said.
They offered special deals on games and activities.
“It’s just great to have a blast here before the decade is over and to just goof off,” 12-year-old Braeden Cockerill said.
Braeden is making plans for more fun with those he loves in 2020.
“I want to have more family time, play more games,” Braeden said.
For high school student Avante Johnson, it is all about the new possibilities. He wants to work on his future playing college football.
“It lets everybody start off fresh, they get to just knock out all the bad stuff and start off fresh again,” Avante said.
Stephanie Barrows celebrated with her large family and said she is excited to focus on her resolution.
“It is to worry less,” Barrows said. “So, I have a tendency to get very anxious and I just want to scratch that in 2020.”
Hundreds are also expected to head over to Fourth Street Live! for Louisville’s biggest New Year’s Eve party and the city’s only ball drop.
