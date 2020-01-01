Boyle County K-9 officer dies in motor vehicle crash

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 officer has died after a motor vehicle collision in Boyle County Tuesday afternoon.
According to a post by the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Captain McCoy and K-9 officer Nikki were involved in a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 150 at Daniel Drive.
Captain McCoy was transported to Ephraim McDowell Emergency Medical Center and treated for a hand injury. McCoy was later released.
K-9 officer Nikki died from her injuries sustained from the crash.
In the post, the Sheriff’s Office thanks the Boyle County EMS, the City of Danville Police Department, and the City of Danville Fire Department for their assistance. They also thank the staff of the Animal Hospital of Danville and Dr. Taul for providing medical assistance for K-9 officer Nikki.
