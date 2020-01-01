FORECAST: Pleasant weather today; week ends with soggy, mild weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Minor river flooding occurring near Seymour, Ind. and Boston, Ky.
- Another round of rain Thursday through Saturday with 0.75-1.75″
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Welcome to 2020! Sunshine will continue to shine bright as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. It will be a bit breezy today with gusts near 20 mph.
Clouds roll back into the region tonight; these clouds will limit lows to the 30s.
Rain becomes widespread by Thursday afternoon; heavy rain is possible across southern Kentucky. Highs will top out in the lower 50s late in the day. Rain continues overnight and into Friday. Expect steady or rising temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s through Friday morning
The rain continues on-and-off on Friday; it won’t be as heavy or widespread. Rainfall totals from Thursday and Saturday will range from three-quarters of an inch to two inches. As temperatures fall on Saturday we’ll even see a few rain and snow showers.
Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing, mitigating widespread travel issues. Rivers like the East Fork of the White near Seymour and the Rolling Fork near Boston, KY are in Minor Flood Stage now and will have to be watched with this next round of rain.
