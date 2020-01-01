'He will always love me’: Son of homicide victim hopeful for answers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The new year has taken on a different meaning for one Louisville family. Jan. 1, isn't the same after a mother found out her son was murdered.
Kentrell Morris was 27 years old when he was shot and killed on New Year's Day 2019 in the Parkland neighborhood.
The shooting happened near 32nd and West Kentucky streets, across the street from entertainment venue Cole’s Place. One year later, his killer still has not been arrested.
On Jan. 1, 2020, his family gathered in the last place where Morris was alive, near the alley on West Kentucky Street. Morris' loved ones hoped by coming together, that maybe this year they'll get some answers.
Morris was Patricia Morris-Shelby’s middle child.
“It was three before him, three after him,” Morris-Shelby said. “So actually, he was the balance.”
That balance in her life, has been gone for the past year.
“My son was murdered and killed,” Morris-Shelby said. “I don’t know what happened what took place why they end up here.”
She hopes their prayers will be heard.
“God didn’t tell you that you can make that choice and say who lives and who dies,” Morris-Shelby said.
Morris-Shelby misses her son’s smile. She now sees that through the eyes of her 7-year-old grandson. He misses his father every day.
"Everything," Kentrell Morris Jr. said. "Just that he would never tell me wrong. It's like if I ask for something he would be like ‘let's get it!’ I just loved him. I love him. I don't know why people like this in the world do this to other people that don't do nothing."
Although Morris Jr., did not have much time with his father, what time he did have mattered.
“He will never forget who I am,” Morris Jr. said. “He will always love me. He would never not love me. He will love me.”
With all the love that was there on Wednesday, the strongest person may be one of the youngest who has a message for who took his dad’s life.
“He didn’t do nothing to you, you shouldn’t have did that,” Morris Jr. said.
LMPD said they still need the community’s help, if you have any information on Kentrell Morris’ case call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
