Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97. T.J. Warren had 21 points and Myles Turner added 14 for the Pacers, who ended a three-game losing streak in the series and improved to 22-12 overall. Philadelphia was without injured center Joel Embiid. Josh Richardson had 20 points and Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost three straight with a game remaining in a four-game trip.
UNDATED (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich believes this season's second-half struggles could make the Colts a better team in 2020. At least that's the hope. After rebounding from Andrew Luck's stunning retirement announcement in August with a 5-2 start, Indy lost seven of its last nine to miss the playoffs for the second time in three years. The Colts had to contend with a flurry of injuries, poor special teams play, four losses by four or fewer points and second-half struggles by Jacoby Brissett. But Reich says he's encouraged by how his players fought through the adversity.
NEW YORK (AP) — Christian David hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds left and No. 11 Butler rallied after blowing a 23-point lead to beat St. John's 60-58 in the Big East opener for both teams. St. John's staged a 29-4 run in the second half and took a 48-46 advantage on Marcellus Earlington's layup with 6:49 remaining. Butler trailed 58-53 when Raheem Dunn hit an uncontested layup with 3:08 left. Kamar Baldwin’s jumper made it 58-57 with 2:01 remaining. Earlington blocked Bryce Nze’s layup with 49 seconds left, but Butler retained possession when Aaron Thompson grabbed the rebound. Baldwin found David, who hit an open 3-pointer.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown had 19 points and eight assists as Bradley won its ninth consecutive home game, beating Drake 80-72. Nate Kennell had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bradley Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Ja'Shon Henry had 10 points.