Indiana State Police accepting recruit applications

(WAVE) - Indiana State Police is accepting applications for its 80th recruitment class. Only the first 125 applications will be accepted.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:
- Must be a United States citizen
- Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is Oct. 1, 2020)
- Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes
- Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile
- Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent
Recruits of the 80th Recruit Academy are offered medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage.
Anyone interested in applying to become an Indiana State Police Trooper can fill out the application by clicking or tapping here.
