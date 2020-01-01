JSU looks to extend streak vs Morehead St.

SAVVY SENIORS: Morehead State's Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.DOMINANT DE'TORRION: De'Torrion Ware has connected on 33.3 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over the last three games. He's also converted 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.