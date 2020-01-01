Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man sentenced to death in the killings of four workers during an attempted escape from a North Carolina prison has been transferred to a federal prison in Kentucky because of safety concerns. The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports Mikel Brady was transferred to U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky. He was being held at Central Prison in Raleigh. Brady was convicted in October 2019 on four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the 2017 escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City. It was the deadliest attempted prison breakout in North Carolina history.