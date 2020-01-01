Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

K-9 DEATH
Police dog killed in Kentucky crash; deputy, 2 others hurt
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff's deputy and two other people were injured in a crash in which the deputy’s police dog died. Danville police say Boyle County Deputy Casey McCoy was treated from a hospital and released after Tuesday’s two-vehicle accident along U.S. Route 150. WKYT-TV reports McCoy’s K-9, a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois named Niki, died at an animal hospital. Police say McCoy was turning left when his cruiser collided with a pickup truck. Two people in the pickup were treated for minor injuries.
DOG URINE-DRUG SCREENING
Police: Woman submitted dog urine during drug screening
PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening. Police in Pineville say 40-year-old Julie Miller was arrested Monday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence. She also was charged with a parole violation and trafficking in a controlled substance. Police say Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample given to officers at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office during a regular probation visit. Miller pleaded guilty in November to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
BC-KY-TEACHER PROTESTS-KENTUCKY
New Kentucky official reverses ruling on teacher sickouts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says public school teachers who called in sick to protest legislation at the Capitol in Frankfort did not violate the law. A Monday letter from Beshear's labor secretary concludes that the teachers were not engaged in an illegal work stoppage, although some schools did have to close from lack of personnel. The decision by Democrat Beshear's administration reverses a previous decision by the labor secretary for his Republican predecessor. Beshear's labor secretary concludes the protesting teachers were exercising their constitutional rights. In a Tuesday statement on the decision, Beshear says the teachers are “welcome in Frankfort.”
NO-BID CONTRACT
Kentucky governor pulls 'concerning' $8.5M no-bid contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has canceled an $8.5 million no-bid contract with a nonprofit created and overseen by officials in former Gov. Matt Bevin's administration. WDRB-TV reports the same officials who signed the contract also controlled the company. Despite concerns, the General Assembly’s contracts review committee ultimately signed off on the plan in July. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Beshear called the contract with the Commonwealth Center for Commercialization Inc. “very concerning." Beshear’s economic development cabinet said in a letter last week that it is terminating the contract with C3 effective Jan. 25.
BC-KY-SPONGE LEFT IN WOMAN
Jury awards $10.5M for sponge left in woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has awarded $10.5 million to a woman whose leg had to be amputated after hospital staffers years prior didn't remove a sponge inside her during heart surgery. The Courier Journal reports the jury awarded $1 million in punitive damages, $1.4 million in medical expenses and roughly $8 million for pain and suffering to 62-year-old Carolyn Boerste. Attorneys James “Bo” Bolus and Nick Mudd said the ruling “restores some sense of dignity” to Boerste and reminds hospitals to be vigilant about removing all appropriate items after surgery. David McArthur, a spokesman for the hospital, said it will appeal the decision.
PRISON-ATTEMPTED ESCAPE
Inmate convicted in state prison attack moves to US prison
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man sentenced to death in the killings of four workers during an attempted escape from a North Carolina prison has been transferred to a federal prison in Kentucky because of safety concerns. The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports Mikel Brady was transferred to U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky. He was being held at Central Prison in Raleigh. Brady was convicted in October 2019 on four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the 2017 escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City. It was the deadliest attempted prison breakout in North Carolina history.