Man charged in connection to Louisville’s first murder of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was taken into custody after another man was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said the shooting happened at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 12000 block of Valley Meadow Way.
When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s dead from a gunshot wound.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Blod Matsoumou, 29, was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in connection to the murder.
Washington said no other arrests are expected in the case.
