LMPD pursuit special order extended through June 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad says the homicide rate has dropped since he changed the department’s pursuit policy over the summer.
Tuesday, the chief announced the special order that allows officers to chase stolen vehicles will be extended for another six months.
Under the previous policy, a pursuit was only allowed when the suspect committed a violent felony, but Chief Conrad made changed it in June after a string of drive-by shootings in stolen cars.
In the first six months of 2019, there were six drive-by homicides, including four in the few weeks before the change in policy.
Since then, there has only been one drive-by homicide.
The special order is now in effect through June 30, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.