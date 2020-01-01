2 charged after victim found shot in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two men are facing charges after a victim was shot in a vehicle.
Javon Bailey, 20, and Phillip King, 18, were taken into custody on Dec. 31 in connection to a shooting on Dec. 30.
The victim was found in the vehicle at 15th and Gallagher streets, just a block from California Park and Wheatley Elementary School, around 8:30 p.m.
Police believe another vehicle pulled up next to that car on the Watterson Expressway and began firing shots. The victim is expected to survive. Two women were also in the car but were not hit.
Officers searched Bailey’s home in the 1600 block of Olive Street and found suspected meth, a baggie of suspected cocaine and a bag of marijuana in an upstairs bedroom.
Bailey and King were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Bailey was charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, assault, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
King was charged with complicity to assault, complicity to wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and trafficking.
Both men appeared in court Thursday. Each of their bonds remained at $100,000.
Bailey and King are scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 13.
