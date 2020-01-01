New Charlestown mayor gets to work on first official day in office

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - City offices were closed in Charlestown on New Year's Day, but new mayor Treva Hodges wasted no time on her first official day as mayor.
Hodges and members of her staff started moving into their offices Wednesday. They spent the afternoon moving furniture, cleaning and getting settled to be ready for business as usual on Thursday.
Hodges won the election against incumbent Bob Hall in November by just 24 votes. A recount vote in December confirmed Hodges as the winner.
“To have it really be official especially with the delay because of the recount and the contest and stuff, to finally be able to sit here and say I am mayor of Charlestown, it feels good,” Hodges said from her new office.
Hodges said years ago she would have never imagined she would hold the title.
"It was not on my bucket list," Hodges said. "It was not something I was shooting for long-term, but I fell in love with this community when I came here."
Hodges said she knows the city is on the cusp of growing and she wants the community to have a say in that.
"I have a lot of hopes for Charlestown," she said. "I just hope that for that first year we can get some healthy community involvement and kind of restore our sense of unity here in Charlestown. That we can look past any partisanship divides and really and truly work together to get a feel for where we want to head."
Hodges' campaign office was right across the street from City Hall. She said she plans to keep that space to allow people to still come by to say hello or voice any concerns they may have.
"I like that folks already before today were bringing me problems," Hodges said. "I've got a list of stuff that needs to be kind of triaged right away and that to me shows they are eager and trust that I'll get it done and I don't want to let them down."
Hodges said there are three vacant positions right now, but those are on hold until they decide if they need to be filled. She replaced about half of the city's staff, but kept the essential services like wastewater, sanitation and streets remained the same.
There will be a celebration Saturday open to the public to meet Hodges and her staff on from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center.
