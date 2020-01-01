WKU looks to extend streak vs N. Texas

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Charles Bassey, Carson Williams, Camron Justice and Jared Savage have combined to account for 60 percent of Western Kentucky's scoring this season including 54 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For North Texas, Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all North Texas scoring.