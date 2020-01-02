AG Daniel Cameron asks FBI to investigate Bevin’s pardons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newly-elected Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced he has asked the FBI to investigate Matt Bevin's controversial pardons in his final days as Kentucky's governor.
Bevin, a Republican, pardoned several convicted killers and child molesters, decisions that drew heavy criticism from politicians and Kentucky residents alike, even making national headlines.
“I stand by the outstanding work of Kentucky’s prosecutors and respect the decisions of juries who convict wrongdoers,” Cameron wrote in a letter to Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey and Rep. Chris Harris on Monday. "While Kentucky’s Constitution gives the Governor the power to pardon a person convicted of a crime, I believe the pardon power should be used sparingly and only after great deliberation with due concern for public safety.
Cameron, also a Republican, took over for Democrat Andy Beshear, who beat Bevin in a closely-watched governor’s race in November.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.