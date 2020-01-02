Bardstown Road Improvement Group installs “Giving Pantry” to curb panhandling, hunger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A rainy Thursday afternoon didn’t stop Caroline Lau from driving around the Highlands collecting donations.
She picked up food from neighbors to help fill the new Giving Pantry: a small, recycled kitchen pantry the Bardstown Road Improvement Group placed on the corner of Grinstead Drive and Bardstown Road. The group has been sustaining the pantry since November as a way to curb both panhandling and hunger.
“We’re trying to get rid of the professional panhandlers and actually provide for people that really need," Lau said. "So we’re finding, especially at this corner, we can just - when somebody asks us for money, we just simply tell them there’s food in the pantry.”
So far, Lau said the idea is working, and in a short span on Thursday, WAVE 3 News cameras watched as multiple people reached in to take an item from inside.
Lau said she checks the status of it once a day since it only takes 24 hours to empty out.
The daily deed is funded entirely by the Bardstown Road Improvement Group, and they’re looking for help and asking for others in the community to donate.
“It’s a little taxing because we’re trying to keep it full because people are coming to depend on it," Lau said. "So, the more people in the community that can help us, the better it will be for us.”
According to the Community Foundation of Louisville, more than 122,000 people in Jefferson County are food insecure; that’s a number Lau is hopeful her group can bring down with one small meal at a time.
“As long as there’s a need we’re going to try to keep it up and keep it stocked,” Lau said.
The Bardstown Road Improvement Group is asking people who want to donate to bring their donations directly to the pantry or contact the group via Facebook.
