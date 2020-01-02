Deer dies 2 weeks after being wounded by arrow near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are concerns in the Highlands about the safety of people and animals after a deer was hit with an arrow and wasn't found to put it out of its misery for a couple of weeks.
While hunting is legal in urban areas on private property only, many experienced hunters stick to hunting on larger pieces of land.
There’s concern this was done in or next to Cherokee Park. It’s illegal on public property like Cherokee Park, and the charge can be as serious as wanton endangerment.
“There are runners, there are bikers, there are dogs, there are casual hikers, and it’s mortally dangerous,” animal welfare advocate Tara Bassett said.
Bassett’s concern began after information started circulating on social media about the wounded deer with an arrow in it.
“A lot of people looked for this deer and were unsuccessful in finding it,” Bassett said. The suffering ended after two weeks on New Year’s Eve when a woman riding a mountain bike on a trail saw the deer struggle into the Presbyterian Seminary, which backs up to the park.
“He tried to make it up an incline,” the woman said. “He was very weak and (he) stumbled.”
The woman walked Bassett through what happened on Facebook Live. She described calling wildlife officials and police, who later arrived and took the deer down in a grassy area near the chapel.
Now, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.
“If you put someone in danger by shooting an arrow or a gun, it is a criminal offense,” said Cristian Casper, a conservation officer with Fish and Wildlife.
Added Bassett: “It is absolutely illegal to hunt in the city park,” but it is still possible that the deer was shot in someone’s backyard.
“To me, it’s ridiculous and foolish,” Bassett said.
Permission to hunt, a hunting license, and deer tag are all required to hunt on private property. Mychell Lawson, a district leader with The Humane Society of the United States, said, “This is not a hunting issue. This is a safety issue within city limits.”
Lawson urged residents to contact lawmakers.
“We need to see about getting some provisions or changes made to reinstate the safety in the urban areas,” she said.
Investigators are also looking to see if it was an archery arrow, instead of a compound bow that’s used by responsible hunters during bow season. Many communities are looking at deterring deer with non-lethal darting for birth control, which is helping reduce deer populations. Not feeding them and removing plants that draw deer, like the Hosta plant, also can help keep them away.
